St. Maarten Governor pays brief visit to St. Eustatius 

ORANJESTAD – A delegation from St. Maarten, led by Governor Ajumu Baly has paid a brief visit to St. Eustatius last week.

The group, which included Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Minister of Justice Anna Richardson were touring local waters with the Coast Guard. They took a moment to stop at the Charles Austin Woodley pier, in the company of Mr. Jocelyn Robert Levenstone, the head of St. Maarten Coast Guard support.

The visitors were welcomed by Government Commissioner Alida Francis for a brief look around the operational area of the Statia Harbour.