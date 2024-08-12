Sint Maarten St. Maarten keeps schools closed on Monday due to expected weather Redactie 12-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Heavy rainfall already led to some mud slides on Sunday. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – The government of St. Maarten will keep schools closed on Monday due to approaching bad weather expected on the island.

The schools were set to reopen right after the summer vacation, but this was deemed irresponsible due to the anticipated bad weather. The decision was announced on Sunday by the Minister of Education, Lyndon Lewis.

However, school administrations and teachers are still expected to report to school on Monday to make the necessary preparations for the incoming weather.

