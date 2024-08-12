Sint Maarten
St. Maarten keeps schools closed on Monday due to expected weather
12-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG – The government of St. Maarten will keep schools closed on Monday due to approaching bad weather expected on the island.
The schools were set to reopen right after the summer vacation, but this was deemed irresponsible due to the anticipated bad weather. The decision was announced on Sunday by the Minister of Education, Lyndon Lewis.
However, school administrations and teachers are still expected to report to school on Monday to make the necessary preparations for the incoming weather.
8
Meer News
-
Economy
BES Tax Plan 2025 would see dramatically lower threshold for higher Wage Tax tariff
-
Bonaire
LVV Department Bonaire practices with shredder for compost production
-
Sint Maarten
MP Gumbs demands urgent answers on SXM energy crisis, criticizes lack of coordination
-
Sint Maarten
St. Maarten keeps schools closed on Monday due to expected weather
-
Geen categorie
Consumer Foundation Bonaire concerned about significant increase in grocery prices
-
Tax
BES Islands blast proposed tax increases for 2025
-
Bonaire
Island decorated in national colors as Bonaire prepares for Dia di Boneiru
-
News
St. Maarten police makes arrest and confiscate weapons in Dutch Quarter/Belvedere Area
Meer News
-
Economy
BES Tax Plan 2025 would see dramatically lower threshold for higher Wage Tax tariff
-
Bonaire
LVV Department Bonaire practices with shredder for compost production
-
Sint Maarten
MP Gumbs demands urgent answers on SXM energy crisis, criticizes lack of coordination
-
Sint Maarten
St. Maarten keeps schools closed on Monday due to expected weather
-
Geen categorie
Consumer Foundation Bonaire concerned about significant increase in grocery prices
-
Tax
BES Islands blast proposed tax increases for 2025
-
Bonaire
Island decorated in national colors as Bonaire prepares for Dia di Boneiru
-
News
St. Maarten police makes arrest and confiscate weapons in Dutch Quarter/Belvedere Area