St. Maarten PM visits police force to discuss challenges
PHILIPSBURG- On Wednesday Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina of Sint Maarten, along with his Chief of Cabinet and delegation, visited the Philipsburg Police Station to discuss critical issues with the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) management.
Key topics included shortages of personnel and materials, as well as the legal status of KPSM staff. The Prime Minister toured the facility, noting the challenging conditions, especially regarding the holding cells and vehicles. He acknowledged the country’s crisis, particularly gun violence, and stressed the urgent need to improve the police force’s working conditions and resources.
Gratitude
KPSM’s management expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s proactive approach and commitment to resolving these issues, offering a hopeful outlook for the future.
