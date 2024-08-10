News St. Maarten police makes arrest and confiscate weapons in Dutch Quarter/Belvedere Area Redactie 10-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Some of the weapons confiscated on Thursday evening. Photo: KPSM

PHILIPSBURG- Thursday evening around 9:10 PM, Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) conducted a targeted operation in the Dutch Quarter/Belvedere area, focusing on enhancing public safety through stop-and-search powers.

During the operation, a female driver voluntarily disclosed she had a firearm, leading to her immediate arrest. Additional weapons and drug paraphernalia were also seized, highlighting ongoing concerns about illegal activities.

Authorities remind citizens that carrying firearms without authorization is illegal and plan to introduce a firearms amnesty program soon, encouraging the surrender of firearms not linked to crimes.

Support efforts

KPSM urges the community to support efforts in maintaining law and order.

