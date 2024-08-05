Sint Maarten St. Maarten Police ramp up controls to tackle gun violence and enhance safety Redactie 05-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KPSM has stepped up preventative controls. Photo: KPSM

PHILIPSBURG – In preparation for the upcoming elections and to enhance community safety, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has launched a comprehensive plan involving increased surveillance and control measures in collaboration with other law-enforcement agencies and the marines.

Recent operations focused on high-activity areas and included traffic controls, enforcement of gun and drug ordinances, and general security improvements. Key locations of these controls included Walter Nisbeth Road, Bush Road roundabout, Zagersgut roundabout, and the Maho area.

The operations resulted in the inspection of 50 vehicles, detention of four individuals for documentation issues, fines for 18 drivers, and the towing of five non-compliant vehicles.

Firearms

Several illicit items, including illegal substances and unlicensed firearms, were also confiscated. KPSM is committed to ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and appreciates the community’s cooperation.

