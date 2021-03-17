St. Maarten Receives Second Batch of Covid-vaccine from The Netherlands













Philipsburg – The Vaccine Management Team (VMT) confirms that the second batch of Pfizer vaccines will arrive on the island within one week. This batch consists of 7.020 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Together with the first batch, which consisted of 8.190 doses, Sint Maarten will then have received 15.210 doses.

In the last three weeks, over 4.000 persons have been vaccinated with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and will receive their second dose in the coming weeks. Almost 9.000 persons have currently registered themselves for the vaccine.







The VMT is currently inviting the first 3 priority risk groups consisting of 1, healthcare workers with direct client contact, 2, all persons of 60 years and older, and 3, all persons 18-59, with the following underlying conditions: diabetes, lung diseases such as asthma, COPD, lung cancer, heart conditions such as angina, rhythm problems or a history of a heart attack, hypertension, kidney problems, disorders that affect your immune system, being morbidly overweight (a Body Mass Index of over 40) or having a neurological disorder (such as Parkinson’s or ALS) with breathing difficulties, to register for a vaccine.

Currently, the two vaccination locations that receive people for their first dose are the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Service (CPS) (at the Vineyard Office Park) and the Belair Community Center (across from the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). Walk-ins are only permitted for those who are 60 years or older and can show a Sint Maarten ID card or driver’s license.

Even though the number of people that register for the vaccine is steadily increasing, the VMT still urges everyone, to register, even though it is not yet their turn. The next batch of vaccines from the Netherlands will be based on the number of registrations. Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found via this link: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

Both Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist with registration on the spot. Do not forget to check the opening hours and bring a form of identification. Lastly, the paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including CPS at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

If you have a friend, parent, neighbor, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, please do your part. If you need help with the registration process, your appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, you can also call CPS at 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

