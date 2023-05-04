Stabbing at supermarket on St. Eustatius leads to arrest and house search

KRALENDIJK- A stabbing has occurred on St. Eustatius on Saturday, which took place around 10:20 AM at a local supermarket on the island.

The stabber injured a young man’s hand and head with a Stanley knife. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment. Later on the same day, the 24-year-old male suspect with initials D.C.J.A. was arrested for violation of the BES Arms Act, attempted murder, assault and assault with a weapon.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, a machete and two marijuana plants were seized. The case is still under investigation.

