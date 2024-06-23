Stakeholders discuss future of healthcare Caribbean Netherlands
KRALENDIJK – The first conference ‘Future of Healthcare in the Caribbean Netherlands’, organized by Zorg & Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN) on June 19 and 20, 2024, brought together chain partners and stakeholders to discuss the healthcare challenges and opportunities in the Caribbean Netherlands.
Various experts shared insights on equitable care, the future of the healthcare system, and digitalization. As part of the conference, workshops and field trips to healthcare facilities were also organized.
One of the conclusions of the conference is that cooperation between the islands and chain partners is essential.
Although the local press was not invited to attend the conference, the organizers reported that it was widely attended by various chain partners and stakeholders.
