Start Breast Cancer Screening on St. Eustatius



ORANJESTAD – This July, the pilot for population screening for breast cancer will start on St. Eustatius. In the coming two years, all women between 50 and 75 years will be invited to participate. The start of this screening program on St. Eustatius is the result of a collaboration between RIVM, The Public Health Prevention Clinic and St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). Early detection is critical to successful treatment and often involves less invasive interventions. If breast cancer is found early, there is also a better chance of survival.



Intake

During the period of two years all women in the age group will be invited by The Public Health Prevention Clinic for an intake appointment. During the intake, the screening coordinator explains the process including logistics, and each participant receives all information regarding the breast cancer screening program. Participants will travel in groups of eight with a charter flight to St. Maarten. Screenings will take place at SMMC on Wednesdays, once or twice a month, and participation is free.



Reliable quality

The laboratory technicians at St. Maarten Medical Center have been trained to take screening mammograms (X-rays). The Dutch Expert Centre for Screening is responsible for their training and the quality of the screening.

Agreements on follow-up care

Agreements have been made with the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation and St. Maarten Medical Center about follow-up care. St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation informs the women who were screened about any detected abnormalities and will also refer them to the specialists at St. Maarten Medical Center for follow-up testing. SMMC will arrange further testing and treatment needed.

More information

For more information about the Breast Screening program, please contact The Public Health Prevention Clinc at +599 318 28 91 or the Facebook page Bevolkingsonderzoek Caribisch Nederland