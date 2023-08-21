Start School Year 2023-2024 |Advertisement

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) in the Caribbean and European Netherlands wishes all students, parents, and education staff an inspiring and successful new school year.
Every child is important, unique, needs a listening ear and a helping hand to achieve their goals. Let us continue with a positive attitude, with the ultimate goal of making them smile, believe andachieve. They are important to our future.
Start School Year 2023-2024
