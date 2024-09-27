Government State Secretary Jurgen Nobel visits Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba Redactie 27-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo State Secretary for Participation and Integration Jurgen Nobel - RCN

KRALENDIJK – State Secretary for Participation and Integration Jurgen Nobel will undertake a working visit to the islands of Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Bonaire from September 29 to October 6, 2024. This is stated in a press release from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. During his visit, he aims to get to know the residents and local leaders better and discuss the challenges and positive developments on the islands.

Nobel will visit childcare centers, supermarkets, and social work placements to observe how communities are dealing with poverty, work, and income. He wants to hear firsthand what is going well and what issues people are facing.

The cabinet has announced an annual allocation of €9 million to enhance the purchasing power of parents, low-income individuals, and middle-income families on the islands. Additionally, €2 million will be reserved each year to improve assistance for poverty and debt. Concrete plans will be developed in the near future to implement this support.

