Saba State Secretary Nobel arrives on Saba Redactie 30-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

The delegation, together with representatives of Local Government, after arriving on Saba. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – State Secretary for Participation and Integration, Jurgen Nobel, arrived on Saba Sunday afternoon and was met by Island Governor Jonathon Johnson and Acting Island Secretary Michelle van Duin.

The delegation will be on Saba for the upcoming days and will meet with various organizations such as Afternoon School Care and Saba Reach Foundation.

3