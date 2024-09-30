Saba
State Secretary Nobel arrives on Saba
30-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – State Secretary for Participation and Integration, Jurgen Nobel, arrived on Saba Sunday afternoon and was met by Island Governor Jonathon Johnson and Acting Island Secretary Michelle van Duin.
The delegation will be on Saba for the upcoming days and will meet with various organizations such as Afternoon School Care and Saba Reach Foundation.
3
More News
-
Bonaire
Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk hosts successful district council meeting on Bonaire
-
Saba
State Secretary Nobel arrives on Saba
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Human Rights Organization participates in “Summit of the Future” in New York
-
St. Eustatius
Annual Health & Sport Expo highlights local talent on Statia
-
Bonaire
Palapa set on fire by vandals at seafront of Kralendijk
-
St. Eustatius
Three new public employees sworn in on St. Eustatius
-
Sports
Repairs being made to Saba’s Cruyff Court
-
St. Eustatius
Statian teacher Rafael Busby retires
More News
-
Bonaire
Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk hosts successful district council meeting on Bonaire
-
Saba
State Secretary Nobel arrives on Saba
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Human Rights Organization participates in “Summit of the Future” in New York
-
St. Eustatius
Annual Health & Sport Expo highlights local talent on Statia
-
Bonaire
Palapa set on fire by vandals at seafront of Kralendijk
-
St. Eustatius
Three new public employees sworn in on St. Eustatius
-
Sports
Repairs being made to Saba’s Cruyff Court
-
St. Eustatius
Statian teacher Rafael Busby retires