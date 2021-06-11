State secretary Paul Blokhuis visits Curacao and Bonaire















Willemstad, Kralendijk -State Secretary Paul Blokhuis of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) will pay a working visit to Curacao and Bonaire from June 12th till 17th. The approach to the corona crisis and good care and welfare in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, during and after the corona crisis, are the most important themes of the visits and conversations that are planned.

The visit starts on June 12th on Curacao. There he will visit, among other things, the Curacao Medical Center and meets with IC staff and epidemiologist dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth and dr. Irálice Jansen.







On June 14th, he will travel to Bonaire. There he will visit hospital Fundashon Mariadal, the Public Health Service, a women’s shelter, a shelter for the elderly and assisted living for young people.

The official opening of the central counter for social facilities of the “Zorg en Welzijn Groep” (Care and Welfare group) will be carried out by the State Secretary. Blokhuis will also lay the foundation stone for the new construction/renovation of the care provider for disabled FKPD.

Furthermore, a letter of intent is signed for the realization of Beach Park Bonaire with Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen, Beach tennis Bonaire and Volleyball association Bonaire.

