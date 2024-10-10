State Secretary Szabó approves amended budget for Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – Last week, State Secretary Zsolt Szabó gave his approval to the amended budget for 2024.
The state secretary’s approval followed the earlier endorsement of the budget by the Board of Financial Supervision (Cft). In a letter dated September 30, Szabó expressed his satisfaction with the process.
“This multi-year forecast shows surpluses for the years 2025 through 2027. Additionally, Bonaire has clearly outlined the effects of the proposed policy changes for each year. This gives a much clearer picture of Bonaire’s (multi-year) finances and the resources allocated to each policy,” stated the letter from the state secretary.
Satisfaction
Szabó also noted that the Cft is pleased with how Bonaire has followed the advice provided for compiling the budget.
More News
-
Bonaire
State Secretary Szabó approves amended budget for Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Volunteer Meeting at Hospice Kas Flamboyan: Reflection and Future Plans
-
Bonaire
New Association established for Pickleball on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Surveillance during Regatta on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Reports of Crocodile at Lac Bay raise concerns on Bonaire
-
Sports
St. Eustatius Holds First Beach Volleyball Tournament
-
News
Public Entity Saba and Ballast Nedam Sign Construction Contract for New Harbour Construction
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Modeling Agency aims to be a platform for young Talent in the fashion world
More News
-
Bonaire
State Secretary Szabó approves amended budget for Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Volunteer Meeting at Hospice Kas Flamboyan: Reflection and Future Plans
-
Bonaire
New Association established for Pickleball on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Surveillance during Regatta on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Reports of Crocodile at Lac Bay raise concerns on Bonaire
-
Sports
St. Eustatius Holds First Beach Volleyball Tournament
-
News
Public Entity Saba and Ballast Nedam Sign Construction Contract for New Harbour Construction
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Modeling Agency aims to be a platform for young Talent in the fashion world