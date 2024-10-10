Bonaire State Secretary Szabó approves amended budget for Bonaire Redactie 10-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Last week, State Secretary Zsolt Szabó gave his approval to the amended budget for 2024.

The state secretary’s approval followed the earlier endorsement of the budget by the Board of Financial Supervision (Cft). In a letter dated September 30, Szabó expressed his satisfaction with the process.

“This multi-year forecast shows surpluses for the years 2025 through 2027. Additionally, Bonaire has clearly outlined the effects of the proposed policy changes for each year. This gives a much clearer picture of Bonaire’s (multi-year) finances and the resources allocated to each policy,” stated the letter from the state secretary.

Satisfaction

Szabó also noted that the Cft is pleased with how Bonaire has followed the advice provided for compiling the budget.

