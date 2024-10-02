St. Eustatius State Secretary Szolt Szabó tours historical Oranjestad Redactie 02-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The State Secretary during a visit to Fort Oranje got an explanation of relevant developments as well as historical artifacts. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – State secretary of Kingdom Relations, Szolt Szabó, during his visit to St. Eustatius went on a historical tour focused on the island’s rich heritage and tourism potential.

Joined by Governor Lady Alida Francis and Commissioner Richelline Leerdam, the tour showcased key historical artifacts and sites, highlighting how the island’s history can boost tourism and contribute to economic growth, with discussions on the opportunities presented by the regional deal.



Discussions also covered the challenges faced in protecting the islands Heritage, such as infrastructure projects that often times threaten historical sites and environmental concerns, and the need for sustainable practices to preserved the island rich history.

Excellent chance

Szabó showed himself impressed by the tour, under guidance of the inspector for Cultural Heritage, Raimie Richardson. Szabó said that the tour convinced him of the importance of the importance of conserving Statia’s historical treasures.

“The restoration of St. Eustatius’ historical heritage is an excellent opportunity for economic growth through tourism. The celebration of 250 years of the First Salute in 2026 is a significant milestone that should be leveraged for this purpose”, according to Szabó.

