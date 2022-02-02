State Secretary Van Huffelen visits St. Eustatius and Saba















ORANJESTAD / THE BOTTOM – State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations will pay a working visit to St. Eustatius and Saba on February 20th and February 22nd. During this introductory visit, she wants to be informed about matters that are important for the islands, such as livelihood security, education, the economy and the care for nature.

St. Eustatius

On February 20th the State Secretary will speak with, among others, the Government Commissioner and Deputy Government Commissioner, the island council members, a young entrepreneur and with Stenapa, the St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation. She will also visit Fort Oranje, the solar park, a childcare location and a social housing project to hear from residents what they find important.

Saba

On February 22nd, the State Secretary will arrive on Saba, where she will speak with the governor, the executive council and the island council. Among other things, there are conversations with a young entrepreneur and with a number of residents about daily life. During an island tour the next day, the State Secretary will visit recycling projects, a hydroponics farm, the port (incl. ferry) and a school.