State Secretary Van Ooijen happy with what he has seen on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport is happy with what he has seen during his visit to Bonaire.

“I have been able to visit various organizations and I am impressed by the work I have seen there,” said van Ooijen during a press conference at the end of his visit. During his visit, Van Ooijen visited the Akseso foundation, Fundashon Mariadal and the elderly care in Rincon.

COVID-19

Van Ooijen said that COVID-19 had caused enormous damage all over the world and that Bonaire had not escaped this either. “Still, it is good to see that tourists are now able to find their way back to the island,” said van Ooijen.

The State Secretary indicated that he would also devote himself to the islands when he returned to the Netherlands.