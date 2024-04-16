St. Eustatius Statia announces inaugural Nature Awareness Festival Redactie 16-04-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Photo - Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – The department of economy, nature and infrastructure (ENI) of the Statia Government has devised a creative way to promote understanding of the connection between sustainable use of natural resources and business stability, heritage, and well-being.

ENI, in collaboration with STENAPA and the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, has announced the launch of an annual nature awareness festival. This inaugural event aims to raise awareness about the island’s natural resources, their importance, and the need for sustainable use and protection.

Statia, which has limited but precious natural resources on land and in the sea, faces the challenges of climate change and the need for conservation. The festival is a unique initiative designed to educate and engage the local community in a fun and entertaining way, fostering a deeper appreciation for the island’s natural beauty and the benefits it provides.

“We are excited to introduce this festival to the people of Statia,” said Kimani Kitson-Walters, the ENI’s policy adviser for agriculture, nature and the environment. “By showcasing the wonders of our island’s nature through interactive and educational activities, we hope to inspire a sense of stewardship and encourage sustainable practices that will preserve our natural heritage for generations to come.”

The festival will take place on 13 and 14 of June, from 3:00PM to 9:00PM at the Johan Cruyff Court, and will feature a diverse range of activities highlighting various aspects of Statia’s nature, including coral reefs, forests, and more.

A highlight of the event will be a cooking contest held both days, judged by a panel of chefs and people’s choice voting. On 13 Jun, the sea-themed day will feature a conch and dumplings competition, while the theme for 14 June agroforestry, showcasing goat stew and Caribbean vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Vendors who wish to participate in the event are invited to contact ENI at +599 319 7227, +599 318 3283 or via email at StatiaNatureFest@gmail.com.