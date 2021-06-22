Statia Carnival moves Ahead with some Precautionary Measures















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- This year Carnival festivities on St. Eustatius will move ahead and will takes place from the 26th of July until the 1st of August, 2021.

As this is a large event, strict measures will be taken by the Government of the island. The amount of incoming travellers to Statia is limited between July 16th and July 31st, 2021.. Also, the security on incoming persons is strengthened. Between the 16th of July until the 31st of July only NON-vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter for essential purposes (work) or if it is unavoidable (private). These persons will be placed in central quarantine.

After July 21, 2021, vaccinated persons entering will only be allowed if this is essential (work related) or unavoidable and will be placed in quarantine. Travel for medical reasons will be seen as unavoidable travel.

Exceptions

Already registered persons for entering will be contacted on an individual basis. The Government note that exemptions to the general rules is possible, for humanitarian reasons, but under strict conditions.

All visitors planning to Statia for Carnival are required to plan their travel, taking these measures into account. Government also notes that if persons want to attend carnival , they must ensure to be back on the Island in time to be out of quarantine before Carnival starts.