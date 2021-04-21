Statia completes connection between Solar Park and water retention Pond













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity St. Eustatius has completed the first connection between the Solar park and the water retention pond in a quest to find additional sustainable solutions to the water problem. The project is executed in collaboration with the St. Eustatius Utility Company (STUCO).

Through the connection water is collected from the solar panels and flows to the retention ponds through gravity. The water is then pumped to farmers with the use of a solar pump.







The Solar Park was constructed through a joint initiative between the Public Entity, STUCO and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The Public Entity provided the land for the construction while the finances for the installation of the park was finalized between STUCO and the Ministry.

Drought

This is yet another step to ensure that there is adequate water quality and supply for the agriculture sector. Statia has been plagued with extensive drought throughout its history. Having no natural fresh water source on the island has compounded to this problem.

Connections

The Made in Statia Foundation and the Reforestation Project have direct connections to the water source. Under the hurricane reconstruction project of the central government, the ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) allocated funds to the local government to construct two (2) water catchments north of the Solar Park. One of the catchments is now completed with a liner to prevent water from leaking in the ground. Tilapia fishes in the catchment are for vector control and prevent mosquitos from spreading. It has an approximate holding capacity of 10,000m3. The other catchment with twice the capacity is not yet completed due to the travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

