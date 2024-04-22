News Statia Crushes Competition in first SSS School Games Encounter Reporter 21-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Statia's team proved too strong for both Team Saba and Team St. Maarten. Photo: SEVA

ORANJESTAD- Statia’s Volleyball team has turned out victorious in the first match of the SSS School Games which were held in St. Eustatius on Sunday.

The games were played best of 3 sets. St. Eustatius played St. Maarten in the first match, to which Statia’s team won 2-0.

The second match was played between St. Eustatius and and Saba, where St. Eustatius was vicatorious again with 2-0. The third match played saw St. Maarten competing against Saba, where the team from St. Maarten won with 2-0.

Because of this result, a final and deciding match was played between St. Eustatius and St. Maarten, where Statia’s team proved too strong for the team of St. Maarten, and where Statia won again with 2-0. This made Statia the overall winner of Sunday’s match.

Proud

In an invited comment, St Eustatius Volleyball Association (SEVA) said they felt extremely proud of Statia’s team. “And most importantly, the girls had fun too”, according to SEVA. The next encounter will take place on Saba on May 12th, 2024 with a Netball competition for primary school girls.