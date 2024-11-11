St. Eustatius
Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee kicks off film production
11-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – The Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee (SCHIC) has officially launched Phase I of their film production, centered on preserving local heritage through storytelling.
The inaugural segment featured storyteller Rosabel Blake, accompanied by enthusiastic children from the community – a glimpse into the island’s future generation of storytellers and cultural guardians.
Originally planned for the scenic Wilhelmina Park, the team had to shift locations to the GTI playground due to unexpected rain. Despite the change in setting, the young participants embraced the experience wholeheartedly, bringing vibrant energy to the storytelling session.
