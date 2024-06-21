St. Eustatius Statia Delegation Follows VNG Workshop in Governance Reporter 21-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The delegation currently visiting The Netherlands. Photo: Statia Government/Alida Francis

ORANJESTAD- Members of the legislative and executive branches of Statia Government followed a one day workshop facilitated by Nederlandse Vereniging van Raadsleden, Nederlands Vereniging van Wethouders, Vereniging van Griffiers and The Ministrie of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK).

According to Island Governor Alida Francis, the workshop was the kick-off of an important process of cooperation and support that can result in further improving the governance of the islands.