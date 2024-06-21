St. Eustatius
Statia Delegation Follows VNG Workshop in Governance
21-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- Members of the legislative and executive branches of Statia Government followed a one day workshop facilitated by Nederlandse Vereniging van Raadsleden, Nederlands Vereniging van Wethouders, Vereniging van Griffiers and The Ministrie of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK).
According to Island Governor Alida Francis, the workshop was the kick-off of an important process of cooperation and support that can result in further improving the governance of the islands.
8
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Delegation Follows VNG Workshop in Governance
-
News
Indexation minimum wage, maximum daily wage and social security premiums for 2024
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Donates $1500 for Klein Bonaire Reforestation
-
Saba
Saba intensifies collaboration to achieve coral restoration
-
Airlift
Flamingo Airport receives approval for 2023 financial statements
-
Airlift
Direct Flights from Bonaire to Colombia
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire increases salaries with 300 dollars per employee
-
News
Nevis welcomes Cape Air’s flights
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Delegation Follows VNG Workshop in Governance
-
News
Indexation minimum wage, maximum daily wage and social security premiums for 2024
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Donates $1500 for Klein Bonaire Reforestation
-
Saba
Saba intensifies collaboration to achieve coral restoration
-
Airlift
Flamingo Airport receives approval for 2023 financial statements
-
Airlift
Direct Flights from Bonaire to Colombia
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire increases salaries with 300 dollars per employee
-
News
Nevis welcomes Cape Air’s flights