St. Eustatius Statia disaster committee visits navy ship HNLMS Pelikaan Redactie 11-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Members of the Disaster Committee together with the crew of the ship. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – On Monday 9 September 2024 members of the Statia Disaster Committee visited the HNLMS Pelikaan, a Royal Netherlands Navy logistics support vessel docked at Statia harbour.

Lieutenant Commander Max Borsboom welcomed the committee and provided a comprehensive briefing on the ship’s capabilities, including its role in disaster response and humanitarian aid in the Caribbean region. The committee toured key areas of the vessel, including the cargo hold, medical facilities, and bridge.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration between Statia’s disaster response efforts and the support provided by the Pelikaan. Lieutenant Commander Max Borsboom highlighted the ship’s history of rapid response to regional emergencies and its close cooperation with local disaster management teams.

This experience offered valuable insights for the Statia Disaster Committee as they continue to refine the island’s emergency preparedness plans and strengthen ties with their naval partners.

The visit concluded with a meaningful gift exchange, symbolizing the partnership between Statia and the Royal Netherlands Navy.

