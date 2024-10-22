Statia explores floating water treatment solution for a sustainable future
ORANJESTAD – Statia is exploring a new approach to addressing its water challenges. They are considering a concept called Xploration Coastline (XCC), which involves the use of floating water treatment plants.
This project, supported by the government, aims to ensure that everyone in Statia has sufficient clean water, assist with local food production, and prepare for future water shortages caused by climate change.
Experts will collaborate with local communities to determine whether XCC is a suitable solution for Statia. If successful, it could provide a more reliable water supply, foster agricultural growth, and enhance preparedness for future water challenges.
Experts are visiting Statia in October and November to assess the island’s water needs and evaluate the potential of XCC to assist.
