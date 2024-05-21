St. Eustatius Statia Government Announces Public Tender for Seaport Paving Project Redactie 21-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The project should expand and revitalize the harbour, among others with pavement and a yacht harbor. Photo: BES-Reporter.

ORANJESTAD- The Government of St. Eustatius is embarking on a project to enhance the harbour’s infrastructure, aiming to make it both future-proof and hurricane-resistant.

The first phase of the development focuses on paving the container yard, constructing a sidewalk, extending the existing breakwater, and building a marina.

As part of this initiative, the government has decided to expedite the paving of the port area and the construction of a sidewalk between the harbour dam and the port area. This segment, referred to as phase 0, will be put out to tender as a separate contract due to its urgency and the critical need for safety improvements.

Statia Government is now seeking an engineering firm to undertake the civil engineering preparation for this project and to prepare the tender documents for phase 0. This contract, slated to be awarded in October 2024, will include research, design, and contract preparation.

Tender

The tender for the port area is expected to be issued in Q2 of 2025, with construction commencing in the second half of the year.