Statia Government Continues Monitoring of Positive Ship Crew Members















The ship captain notified authorities on Statia of the presence of Covid-symptoms among the crew. Photo: Vesselfinder.com

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The 11 persons are still COVID-19 positive. The symptoms of these positive tested persons are not severe, which means that it is not necessary to leave the ship for medical treatment.

The Public Health Department on St. Eusatius will conduct another screening on the tanker carrying a number of positive Covid-19 cases upcoming Thursday, July 15th, 2021. On this date the 10 days will have passed after the previous COVID-19 test. Most probably a re-tests will be done as well. The Government also informs that a contingency plan is in place, should a medical evacuation of crew members be required.

As soon as the crew is fit for duty, the ship is planned to leave St. Eusatius, for it’s port of origin. The Government states that they will keep the community abreast of any upcoming important developments regarding this situation.

