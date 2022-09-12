Statia Government denies routine dumping of animals shot in Roaming Animal control project

ORANJESTAD- The Governmen of St. Eustatius deniesd that animals shot through the Roaming Animal Control programme are routinely dumped in a special disposal site.

Government is referring to images which were circulating on social media last Friday, of meat being disposed of in a designated disposal site. According to a press release by Government, the post suggested that the disposed meat was part of the roaming animals programme. This, according to Government, is not the case.

“The disposed meat had gone bad during storage at the slaughterhouse. It was no longer fit for human consumption. Most of this meat was made available to dog owners and fishermen for dog food and bait. The remainder was disposed of in the pit”, according to a statement on Monday afternoon.

The release also states that the disposal procedures are currently being evaluated, to determine whether changes are necessary. Meanwhile, a second 40-foot freeze container and two new cool facilities were ordered to increase the storage capacity of the slaughterhouse.