Statia government highlights world food day with educational outreach

09-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
School children were actively involved in this year’s activities. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – In observance of World Food Day, the St. Eustatius Department of Agriculture and Veterinary Services has distributed the annual FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) World Food Day Activity Book to local schools. 

This year’s booklet emphasizes food as a basic human right, the importance of healthy diets, the global challenges facing food systems, and the actions individuals can take to promote sustainable solutions.

The Department expressed its belief that residents of all ages can learn how personal choices contribute to a world where everyone has access to nutritious and safe food, ensuring that no one is left behind.

