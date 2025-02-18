St. Eustatius Statia Government Improves Crisis Readiness with Crisis Management Training Redactie 18-02-2025 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo - Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – The Government of Sint Eustatius has taken an important step to improve its crisis response by holding a training session on the National Crisis Management System (LCMS). The training was led by Ben and Marcel, both experienced former police officers now working with LCMS. It was organized by the Office of Crisis Management to help key local groups be better prepared for emergencies.

Representatives from the Office of the Island Secretary, Integrity Officer, Social Domain, and the Government Information Service attended the training. They learned how to use the LCMS platform, an important tool that helps local, regional, and Dutch national teams work together during a crisis.

The LCMS system is designed to help emergency responders, government agencies, and other important organizations share information, coordinate efforts, and respond quickly in times of crisis.

The Statia Government is dedicated to improving crisis readiness and working closely with other regional and national partners. This training is an important part of making sure Sint Eustatius is well-prepared for any emergency.

