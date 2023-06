ORANJESTAD- The Government of St. Eustatius has signed a contract with Tearr Aviation Services, for the rental of a space at the FDR Airport terminal.

Tearr Aviation provides, among others, aviation fuel services which are of vital importance especially for further development and expansion plans at the airport.

The contract was signed between Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Carlyle Tearr of Tearr Aviation Services in the presence of airport manager Darold Doest.