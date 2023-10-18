Statia Government signs contracts for renovation of Social Housing

ORANJESTAD- The Statia Government has signed contracts with two small local contractors to renovate social houses in Lodi. J Adams Construction and Weny’s Construction Company will repair the first two homes, both owned by the Statia Housing Foundation (SHF). These will then serve as temporary accommodation for tenants of other properties whose homes are undergoing repair.

After all Lodi homes are renovated, the two houses will be rented to people on the urgency list. Government Commissioner Alida Francis signed on behalf of the Statia Government, while Johann Adams and Lopez Tapia signed on behalf of their respective companies.

At a brief signing ceremony attended by Jacquil Pandt, the SHF’s managing director; David Ignacio, the government’s procurement and purchasing adviser; Martijn Voorham of the Programme and Project Management Office; and Hugo Rondei, the project leader, the Island Commissioner for housing Reuben Merkman spoke of the challenges facing social housing and what is being done to increase the number of homes.