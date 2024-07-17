St. Eustatius Statia government signs Cultural Agenda with Ministry of OSCW Redakshon 17-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- The Government of St. Eustatius and the Ministry of Education, culture, and Science (OCSW) have recently signed the cultural agenda for the island.

The aim is to improve cultural cooperation between the Caribbean and European Netherlands in order to strengthen the cultural infrastructure. The cultural agenda will be developed in consultation with involved parties and stakeholders on the island.

Bonaire and Saba have recently signed similar agreements with the Ministry in question, with specific action points for each individual island.

