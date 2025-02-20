St. Eustatius Statia Government Targets Illegal Dumping with Action Plan Redactie 20-02-2025 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the meeting in Governor Francis’s office. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – The Statia Executive Council held an emergency meeting this week to tackle the growing issue of illegal dumping near key areas, including the airport runway strip.

The meeting, attended by representatives from various government departments and agencies, focused on creating a comprehensive action plan to strengthen enforcement and provide better waste disposal solutions.

To address construction waste in particular, officials plan to meet with local construction companies to discuss proper disposal practices.

Follow-up

A follow-up session is also scheduled to ensure progress and maintain oversight. Details of the new action plan will be announced soon.

