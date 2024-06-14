St. Eustatius Statia Government to instal chain-link fencing on top of the cliff Redactie 14-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The impact of erosion is a very serious concern on the island. Photo: BES-Reporter

ORANJESTAD- The Government of St. Eustatius plans to start with a chain-link fencing on top of the Cliff.

The purpose of the fencing is to create a roaming animal and human barrier near the cliff edge. “This is in alignment with the island’s Spatial Development Plan, in which activities up to 20 metres from the cliff edge are prohibited due to cliff erosion”, according to a statement from Statia Government.

The placement of a fence, according to Government, will serve the island’s nature protection and conservation efforts since it will help with the mitigation of erosion caused by animals roaming up and down the cliff.

Concerns

While some residents are glad about the development and the installing of the fencing, others raise concerns. Especially, owners of private properties along the area that will be fenced off wonder what the measure will mean for their land.

Information from Government about the execution of the project so far as been pretty limited, with few details.