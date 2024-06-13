Statia Government works on digitalization
ORANJESTAD- Statia Government has begun the process of digitisation as part of its plans to improve efficiency.
Ted Vonk of ICTU the Netherlands, which works to improve digital government, paid a one-day visit to Statia this week to begin an assessment of existing IT equipment in the various government offices.
This was done in collaboration with the IT department. Follow-up visits will take place to complete the assessment.
ICTU’s goal is to assist the government achieve high quality digital services, connect knowledge to skill and solutions to problems, while observing the balance between technology and the use of and workable solutions.
This is to ensure that any business conducted with the government, by either an individual or a company, is done safely, easily and digitally.
