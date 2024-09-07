St. Eustatius Statia Governor Alida Francis Speaker at 2024 Virtual Island Summit Redactie 07-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Francis, seen here during a visit to The Netherlands, will be joining several prominent speakers of other islands. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – The 2024 Virtual Island Summit (VIS), set for September 9-13, will feature a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Island Governor Alida Francis of St. Eustatius, who will speak at the opening ceremony alongside prominent leaders like Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis and Fernando Clavijo Batlle, President of the Canary Islands.

The summit, which brings together about 10.000 participants from over 500 islands, focuses on knowledge-sharing and collaboration on sustainable island solutions, covering topics such as climate action, renewable energy, and economic development.

