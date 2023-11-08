8 november 2023 21:30 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

History Latest news St. Eustatius

Statia Heritage Foundation seeks input for Reburial of Ancestral Remains

196

Photo: SECAR

ORANJESTAD – The Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee (SCHIC) is seeking input of Statians on the reburial and memorialization of the 69 ancestral remains excavated from the 18th century Golden Rock plantation site at the airport. 

Interested parties are invited to participate in a brief “Community Commentary” survey to share their thoughts on the matter. The input is vital in determining where the ancestral remains will be reburied and how they will be honored and remembered.  

 To participate in the survey, please click here

