Statia Heritage Foundation seeks input for Reburial of Ancestral Remains

ORANJESTAD – The Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee (SCHIC) is seeking input of Statians on the reburial and memorialization of the 69 ancestral remains excavated from the 18th century Golden Rock plantation site at the airport.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a brief “Community Commentary” survey to share their thoughts on the matter. The input is vital in determining where the ancestral remains will be reburied and how they will be honored and remembered.

