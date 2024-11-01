St. Eustatius
Statia Island Council approves multi-annual budget 2025–2028
01-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- During the Island Council meeting on Thursday, the Council voted unanimously for the multi-annual budget 2025 to 2028.
Council members from both PLP and DP asked several questions about the proposed budget and Commissioner Merkman highlighted some of the textual changes that had in the meantime been implemented, based on earlier input and proposed amendments.
All four present Council members, two from PLP and two from DP, voted for the amended budget.
