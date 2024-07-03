St. Eustatius Statia Island Council receives 2023 financial statement Redactie 03-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The deficit was caused by the retroactive implementation of a 36-hour work week, but can be covered from existing reserves. Photo Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- The island council of St. Eustatius on June 26 has formally received the 2023 financial statement from the executive council. The statement shows a deficit of $2,068,643.

The budget rights were given back to Statia last year by The Hague, after the island satisfied all three criteria required to get the rights back, namely the financial processes must be digitised and centralised, the planning and control cycle must run in accordance with the FinBES and all actions from the Financial Management Action Plan must be ready.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far. We recognise that there are still challenges that we need to address, but we remain committed to further improving the financial management and finding sustainable solutions for the future. With the trust we have built, we look to the coming years with optimism”, says Commissioner of Finance, Reuben Merkman.

Online

The financial statement can be accessed at https://shorturl.at/KPcCw. It is also available for inspection at the public library.