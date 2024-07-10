St. Eustatius Statia police looking for dangerous dogs; Three goats bitten to death Redactie 10-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- Last week Sunday, the control room received a report of dogs that had bitten goats on C.A. Millard Drive in St. Eustatius.

Upon arrival of the patrol officers encountered two dogs trying to enter the yard where the goats were. The dogs were chased away by the officers. Upon entering the yard, it could be found that there were three dead goats and three injured goats on the property.

The officers later went by several houses to look for the aforementioned dogs, but did not find them.

Keep inside

The KPCN would like to remind dog owners to ensure dogs stay inside the yard by having a proper fence where the dogs cannot go outside and/or by tethering the dog to avoid this type of situation. As the owner, you are responsible for your dog’s behavior and training.

25