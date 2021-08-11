Statia Raises Risk Level of St. Maarten from High to Very High













435 Shares

Philipsburg, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases on St. Maarten the risk level of St. Maarten will raise from high to very high as of tomorrow August 12th, 2021.

This implies that vaccinated persons have to stay in quarantine for 5 days and non vaccinated persons for 10 days upon entering from Sint Maarten.

Short visits to Statia for business from St. Maarten will not be allowed. Persons entering the island from St. Maarten need to stay in quarantine without exemptions.

Persons with a same-day transfer on St. Maarten are welcome based on the risk level of the country they are travelling from.

Persons with an overnight stay on St. Maarten entering Statia will be treated as coming from a very high rish country.

Medical visits to St. Maarten are still possible, the SEHCF, ZVK and SMMC work closely together to monitor the situation.

Also read