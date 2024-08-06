Saba
Statia Resident arrested on Saba due to violation of BES Weapons Act
06-08-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
The BOTTOM – On Monday a 37-year-old man with initials R.G.E.S., from St. Eustatius, was arrested on Saba.
The man is a suspect in a case involving violation of the BES Weapons Act. Following his arrest, a search was carried out in a home in Sint Eustatius.
According to a KPCN spokesperson, investigation into this case is ongoing.
