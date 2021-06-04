Statia Restaurant Weekend 2021















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Gastronomic pleasures await locals and residents on Statia during the island’s first Restaurant Weekend which commenced on Thursday June 3rd, ending on Sunday June 6th. During this time, participating restaurants will offer special rates to diners as signature dishes, chef’s specials and house favourites are showcased.

This St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation initiative provides the community with an affordable opportunity to participate in a mini celebration of food and drink at three participating restaurants: The Old Gin House, Blue Bead Restaurant and Cuba Café. Residents and visitors are encouraged to step outside of their kitchens and dine out during this weekend of delectable lunch and dinner specials, with the added bonus of receiving a complimentary drink! Customers who may not have dined at these three restaurants before are invited to come on in, and returning patrons, welcome back. All will be able to enjoy 3-course meals at fixed prices during this period.







Some of the best moments one can enjoy is usually while gathered around a table with friends, family and loved ones. Over the next few days, support local restaurants while savoring culinary pleasures. Food is the ingredient that binds us all together.

Reservations are to be made with the restaurants directly but for more information about Statia Restaurant Week 2021, you can contact the Tourism office at +599-318-2433.

