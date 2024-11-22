St. Eustatius Statia students complete creative journey with CMK ceramics project Redactie 22-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Some items created during the CMK Ceramics Project. Photo: CMK Ceramics

ORANJESTAD – The CMK Ceramics project wrapped up Thursday at the Governor de Graaff School, marking the conclusion of an inspiring creative initiative in Statia’s primary schools.

The project, which began in September 2023 at Golden Rock School, involved students in crafting ceramic Statia islands and other artistic pieces over the past months.

Using approximately 450 kilograms of clay, students created around 350 ceramic representations of the island, along with countless other unique pots and designs. Weekly lessons brought excitement to classrooms, as students and teachers embraced the opportunity to explore the art of ceramics.

The CMK team expressed heartfelt thanks to the Golden Rock School, SDA School, Bethel Methodist School, and Governor de Graaff School for their hospitality and cooperation, as well as to Rosabel Blake, the CMK project coordinator, for her support over the last two years.

Inspired

“We hope we’ve inspired some children to pursue ceramics in the future and that everyone enjoyed the lessons as much as we did,” said the CMK team. They look forward to returning with new workshops to further cultivate the island’s creative talent.

