St. Eustatius Statia Teen Driver’s High-Speed Chase Ends in Collision Redactie 01-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- In the evening hours on Thursday, the 25th of July, around 8.25 PM, a pursuit took place that later ended in a collision on Andre Heiliger Road in St. Eustatius. A patrol that was on Korthals Road had spotted a pickup coming in the opposite direction.

The pickup did not have any lights on. The patrol decided to flash the front lights of the service vehicle to signal to the driver that his lights were off so he could turn his lights on. The driver stopped his vehicle and reversed.

The driver then began to drive away without turning on his lights. After this, the patrol went after the vehicle. To perform a check, the driver was ordered to stop with optical signals. To this he did not comply and drove away at high speed. Following this, a pursuit was initiated in which the driver, among other things, drove recklessly and in a prohibited direction, endangering the safety of other road users.

The suspect was ordered to stop several times, but he ignored these and drove on. On the Andre Heiliger Road, the driver drove his vehicle into a car parked on the right side of the road and continued driving. Due to damage to his vehicle, the driver stopped about 20 meters away but got out and ran away on foot. The vehicle was impounded and taken to the police station for further investigation. It later turned out that both vehicles involved in the collision did not have insurance.

14-year-old boy

A little later in the evening, the boy was brought to the police station by his father. The boy was a 14-year-old young man. He was severely maintained on his behavior and was fined for the various offenses.

