St. Eustatius Statia volleyball team heads to St. Kitts for U21 ECVA Championships Redactie 29-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Pictured front left to right: Head coach Percy Prudencia, Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam, Zjondre De Jesus, D'Jairo Hassell, Gerelvia Spanner, Elshe Spanner, Assistant coach Amarikinia Lopes-Robins, President of SEVA Jantzen Patrick

ORANJESTAD – Today, the island’s Under-21 volleyball athletes embarked on their journey to St. Kitts to compete in the highly anticipated U21 ECVA Beach Volleyball Championships. The event, scheduled to take place from August 30th to September 1st, will be held at the Marriot Hotel Beach, promising intense competition among the region’s top young talents.

Jantzen Patrick, President of the St. Eustatius Volleyball Association (SEVA), confirmed the team’s departure earlier today. “Our athletes have trained hard for this moment, and we are confident they will represent Statia with pride and determination,” said Patrick.

Stay tuned for updates on the team’s progress and results from St. Kitts.

9