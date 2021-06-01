Statian students visit GR2021 site















Image: SECAR

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Students and teachers of the Gwendolyn van Putten School were the first to hold field trips to the GR2021 archaeological site on the grounds of the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Airport.

More than 100 students visited the site in the month of May 2021 together with Mr. Floyd Woodley, history teacher and board member of SECAR. Teacher Michelline Busby, teacher Olivia Vlijtig as well as Principal Rosalie Edelstein accompanied the students.







Principal Rose shared many memories with the children. One interesting memory which came up after she heard a bronze ring had been found in one of the burials, was that her grandmother told stories about why bronze bracelets were worn in times past. This was done to gauge health. When the bronze tarnished it indicated the person wearing the bracelet was ill.

On Tuesday, June 1st and Wednesday, June 2nd field trips are scheduled for the Golden Rock School. SDA Lynch Plantation and Governor de Graaff schools will also visit the site in the next two weeks. The St. Eustatius Center for Archaeological Research (SECAR) is delighted to have so much interest from the schools!

Also read