St. Eustatius Statian teacher Rafael Busby retires Redactie 29-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Retiring teacher ‘Ms. Fela’ (r) together with Island Governor Alida Francis during the retirement celebration

ORANJESTAD- After 14 years of dedicated service to early childhood education on St. Eustatius, Teacher Rafaela Busby, affectionately known as “Teacher Fela,” is retiring.

Over the years, Ms. Busby has been a nurturing presence for Statian children, fostering their emotional and educational development from birth onward.

Her impact was evident at a heartfelt retirement ceremony held in her honor by the management of Buzzy Bees Inn, where both colleagues and students expressed their reluctance to see her go. Though stepping down from full-time duties, Ms. Busby will remain involved as a substitute teacher, continuing to contribute to the community.

Impact

“She has undeniably impacted many young lives on St. Eustatius,” said Governor Francis, acknowledging teacher Busby’s lasting influence on the island’s youth.

