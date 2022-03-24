Statians attend “Boat Master 3’ Training

The trainees in action. Photo: Statia Government
ORANJESTAD- A group Statians recently attended the training “Boat Master 3”. The training will provide them the opportunity to work as a seafarer on several commercial vessels that are currently operating in Statia waters.
The education program is a joint venture between various departments within the Public Entity St. Eustatius, the maritime training institute, de Ruyter Training and consultancy (DRTC) and the Shipping Inspectorate Caribbean Netherlands.
There are two type of commercial ships operating in Statia waters : the “Annex 6” vessels and the SCV vessels. Statia has five (5) of the “Annex 6” vessels, owned by dive shops and private persons. These are operating commercially, only around the island. As of January 1st, 2025, these vessels must have at least one person with a “Boat Master 3”- license onboard.
Small Commercial Vessels
The SCV vessels fall under the Small Commercial Vessels Code and are allowed to operate commercially, between the islands. Currently, there are no Statia vessel sailing under the SCV Code regulations. The Boat Master courses are mentioned in the Caribbean Small Commercial Vessel SCV. This Code also describes which level of license you need for each vessel. There are 3 levels: Boat Master 1 (which is the highest level), and level 2 and 3. The Ferry Makana for example requires a Boat Master 1 level of competency and the GTI tender boats require a Boat Master 2 license.
It is expected that the group of students will be able to attend the Boat master level 2 and 1 course this year as well.
